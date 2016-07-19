Murder, arson investigation underway in Calloway Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murder, arson investigation underway in Calloway Co.

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
(Photo credit: Murray Ledger & Times) (Photo credit: Murray Ledger & Times)
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
(Photo credit: Murray Ledger & Times) (Photo credit: Murray Ledger & Times)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A house fire turned into a murder and arson investigation in Calloway County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 20.

Kentucky State Police say they are not looking for a suspect.

According to police, this is an extremely complicated case.

They say the body of 51-year-old Linda Whittenberg, of Murray, was found first in the burned home on Tuesday, July 19.

They found in the autopsy that she was shot twice in the chest with a shotgun and died from those gunshot wounds. Police say they do believe she was murdered.

Later in the afternoon, police say they found the body of a man in the garage, as well as a dog shot in the home. A necropsy will be performed to determine if the shotgun used to kill Whittenberg is the same one used to kill the dog.

They said the man died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. His death is considered accidental.

According to police, his identity is still unknown. Dental records were 'inconclusive.'

Now, investigators will try to use familial DNA. We are told they have an idea of who the man is and are now looking for a family member to do a DNA test.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

"We do not believe, we have no reason to believe that we have a suspect at large," said Kyle Nall, a detective sergeant with Kentucky State Police. "Our main step right now is going to be trying to identify the body of the male, that we can hopefully bring some closure to the family as to what exactly occurred."

Det. Sgt. Nall said this is definitely a case of arson. He said there are multiple points of origin that the arson investigator found in the home. There was also one found in the garage, which is separate from the home.

According to police, the home has been processed and returned to the owner. They said excavating equipment was used to get evidence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly