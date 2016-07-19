Murder, arson investigation underway in Calloway Co.

A house fire turned into a murder and arson investigation in Calloway County, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 20.

Kentucky State Police say they are not looking for a suspect.

According to police, this is an extremely complicated case.

They say the body of 51-year-old Linda Whittenberg, of Murray, was found first in the burned home on Tuesday, July 19.

They found in the autopsy that she was shot twice in the chest with a shotgun and died from those gunshot wounds. Police say they do believe she was murdered.

Later in the afternoon, police say they found the body of a man in the garage, as well as a dog shot in the home. A necropsy will be performed to determine if the shotgun used to kill Whittenberg is the same one used to kill the dog.

They said the man died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. His death is considered accidental.

According to police, his identity is still unknown. Dental records were 'inconclusive.'

Now, investigators will try to use familial DNA. We are told they have an idea of who the man is and are now looking for a family member to do a DNA test.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

"We do not believe, we have no reason to believe that we have a suspect at large," said Kyle Nall, a detective sergeant with Kentucky State Police. "Our main step right now is going to be trying to identify the body of the male, that we can hopefully bring some closure to the family as to what exactly occurred."

Det. Sgt. Nall said this is definitely a case of arson. He said there are multiple points of origin that the arson investigator found in the home. There was also one found in the garage, which is separate from the home.

According to police, the home has been processed and returned to the owner. They said excavating equipment was used to get evidence.

