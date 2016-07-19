Scott City, MO church hosting fish fry

The Scott City Assembly of God Church will be hosting a fish fry.

This meal will be all you can eat that will include fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea.

Cost will be $8.50 for anyone twelve and up,$4.50 for children six to eleven and it's free for children five and under.

The event will be held on Friday,July 22 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 312 Dearborn St., Scott City, Mo.

