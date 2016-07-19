IL Sen. Durbin announces $2.8M in funding for housing/community development

U.S. Senator from Illinois Dick Durbin (D) announced Tuesday that 22 communities in Illinois will receive a total of $2,846,926 in grant funding.

The funds were granted through the Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency (PH-FSS), a federal grant program administered by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to develop strategies which help families learn skills, gain experience, and obtain employment in the hopes of leading to economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.

“These programs will help families gain the skills necessary to land good-paying jobs and affordable housing,” Durbin said. “This federal funding will give local development agencies across the state the ability to help people in their communities who need it the most.”

The following communities will receive ROSS Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency funding:

Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington (Bloomington, Illinois): $51,782

Chicago Housing Authority (Chicago, Illinois): $796,565

Housing Authority of Cook County (Cook County, Illinois): $184,800

DuPage Housing Authority (DuPage County, Illinois): $114,114

Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois): $69,000

Housing Authority of the City of Elgin (Elgin, Illinois): $136,000

Housing Authority of Henry County (Henry County, Illinois): $91,977

Housing Authority of Joliet (Joliet, Illinois): $63,898

Housing Authority of the City of Freeport (Freeport, Illinois): $69,000

Kankakee County Housing Authority (Kankakee County, Illinois): $43,280

Housing Authority of the County of Lake (Lake County, Illinois): $222,561

Macoupin County Housing Authority (Macoupin County, Illinois): $42,616

Madison County Housing Authority (Madison County, Illinois): $69,000

Marion County Housing Authority (Marion County, Illinois): $44,747

Menard County Housing Authority (Menard County, Illinois): $29,160

Peoria Housing Authority (Peoria, Illinois): $98,210

Rock Island Housing Authority (Rock Island, Illinois): $65,000

Rockford Housing Authority (Rockford, Illinois): $200,961

Springfield Housing Authority (Springfield, Illinois): $236,000

St. Clair County Housing Authority (St. Clair County, Illinois): $34,500

Waukegan Housing Authority (Waukegan, Illinois): $50,819

Winnebago County Housing Authority (Winnebago County, Illinois): $132,936

The Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency (PH-FSS) Program promotes the development of local strategies to coordinate the use of assistance under the public housing program with public and private resources, enable participating families to increase earned income and financial literacy, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.