City leaders to consider beer, wine sales at Carbondale Farmer's Market

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Along with fresh fruit vegetables, shoppers could soon buy beer, wine and spirits at the Carbondale Farmer’s Market.

Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said the city’s longstanding farmer’s market is one of the most popular.

The market already allows for beer, wine and liquor tastings, Williams said. However, packaged alcohol sales have been prohibited.

Owl Creek Vineyard owner, Brad Genung, supports allowing alcohol sales at the market and said it could attract more visitors to the area.

Williams said the effort could expand the market’s customer base and bring more people into the city.

He said there are dozens of wineries and breweries near Carbondale that could take advantage of sales at the market.

On Tuesday, the Carbondale City Council is expected to take a vote on adding a Farmer’s Market Liquor License.

The Carbondale Farmer’s Market is in its 40th year and is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon from April through November.

