Absentee voting locations in Cape Girardeau Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Absentee voting is available for the August 2 Primary Election in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

In-person absentee voting is available at the following locations:

County Clerk Main Office - Jackson, Mo.
County Administration Building
#1 Barton Square, Suite 301
Jackson, MO 63755
573-243-3547

County Clerk Satellite Office - Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Common Pleas Courthouse - Annex
44 North Lorimier Street
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Voters can request a ballot be mailed to them by filling out a form on the county website. You can click here for more information. You return the request form by email amseabaugh@capecounty.us, by fax 573-204-2418 or by mail 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, MO 63755.

Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee:

  • Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote
  • Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability
  • Religious belief or practice
  • Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place
  • Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained
  • Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 RSMo. because of safety concerns

You can click here to see a sample ballot.

For more information, you can call the county clerk's office at 573-243-3547.

