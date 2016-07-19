Absentee voting locations in Cape Girardeau Co.

Absentee voting is available for the August 2 Primary Election in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

In-person absentee voting is available at the following locations:

County Clerk Main Office - Jackson, Mo.

County Administration Building

#1 Barton Square, Suite 301

Jackson, MO 63755

573-243-3547

County Clerk Satellite Office - Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Common Pleas Courthouse - Annex

44 North Lorimier Street

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Voters can request a ballot be mailed to them by filling out a form on the county website. You can click here for more information. You return the request form by email amseabaugh@capecounty.us, by fax 573-204-2418 or by mail 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, MO 63755.

Absentee voters must provide one of the following reasons for voting absentee:

Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained

Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 RSMo. because of safety concerns

You can click here to see a sample ballot.

For more information, you can call the county clerk's office at 573-243-3547.

