HACKED: How to see if your Facebook account has been taken over

Has a scammer tried to access you Facebook account?

Chances are good since, Facebook reports out of more than a billion logins to the website every 24 hours, 600,000 are impostors. That is according to a release published in 2011 by Facebook.

Their goal: gain access to user's messages, photos and other personal information.

The good news is that it is easy to tell if you account has been hacked by following these steps:

Go to your settings. You can access that by clicking on the arrow in the upper right-hand corner of your Facebook page if you are using a desktop. On your mobile device, you can access your settings by clicking on the three-bar hamburger icon that is typically labeled more. Choose security. This page will pop up a whole list of settings you can change when it comes to keeping your profile locked down. Click on Where You're Logged In. You will be able to see all the devices that you've logged into and their locations. The key is to make sure you recognize them all. If you don't, there's a good chance you've been hacked. If so, go on to step four. End Activity. If you're logged in on a device that wasn't initiated by you, you will want to click End activity. This will log the hacker out temporarily.

According Facebook, there are several telltale signs your Facebook account has been hacked.

These are the top ones:

Your email or password has been changed

Your name or birthday has been changed

Friend requests have been sent to people you don't know

Messages have been sent that you didn't write

Posts have been made that you didn't create

What to do if your Facebook has been hacked:

Facebook takes security seriously. That is why it offers a service to secure your account if it has been hacked.

Start with ending the activity on any device you don't recognize and change your password immediately.

Once you have done that, you will need to go the Facebook help page.

CLICK HERE to secure your account.

On the help page, click on "I think my account was hacked or someone is using it without permission." Then click on secure it.

Follow the steps and then keep your fingers crossed your account stays secured.

