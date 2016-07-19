June 20 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle to their birthday cake today.

He's a pitcher for the Washington Nationals who was the number one pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft. Stephen Strasburg is 28 today.

She's an international super model and Victoria's secret angel who's married to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Gisele Bundchen is 36 today.

He's a legendary guitarist who broke onto the scene in the late 1960's with a blend of rock and Latin American music. His hits include: Black Magic Woman, Smooth and Maria Maria. Carlos Santana is 69 today.

She's a singer songwriter who had one of the biggest hits of the 1980's. Bette Davis Eyes won her two Grammy Awards. Kim Carnes is 71 today.

