IL Gov. Rauner signs Molly's Law, extends statute of limitations on violent crimes

On Tuesday afternoon, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 6083 and House Bill 4715. The bills are known as Molly’s Law.

He signed the legislation in front of a packed room full of Justice for Molly supporters and members of the media.

The legislation was inspired by Molly Young who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in her ex-boyfriend's Carbondale apartment four years ago.

The initiative will change the statute of limitations to sue for wrongful death and add stiffer financial penalties to the Illinois Freedom of Information Act for non-compliance.

“Today is an important day for Illinois families seeking justice,” Gov. Rauner said. “This bill provides families a longer time frame to bring wrongful death actions against perpetrators of intentional violent crimes and gives families access to the necessary public information to find closure in a loved one’s death.”

Governor Rauner told Molly Young's family and supporters that he would be listening to their concerns.

Larry Young is asking the Governor to help orchestrate a meeting with the head of the Illinois State Police to see if a new investigation can be conducted.

HB 6083 extends the statute of limitations for wrongful death cases to 5 years, instead of two as in the current law.

The bill allows a maximum fine of $5,000 for public bodies that refuse to turn over documents under the Freedom of Information Act by court order or a binding opinion from the Illinois Attorney General, and adds a fine of $1,000 per day for every day the public agency is not compliant.

The manner of Molly Young's death could not be determined by a coroner's jury.

Molly Young's family remains convinced foul play was a factor in her death.

No criminal charges have ever been filed.

HB 6083 and HB 4715 go into effect on January 1, 2017.

