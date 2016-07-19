HOT HOT HOT: First Alert Forecast shows Heartland heatwave is here with the chance for isolated storms

It is Tuesday, July 19, 2016.

Day 2 of the workweek is also day 2 of the heatwave that should affect the Heartland into next week. Heading out the door, temps will be in the 70s. By lunchtime expect temperatures in the low 90s and the heat index near 100. Again, there is a chance of isolated thundershowers this afternoon. FIRST ALERT: This heatwave will continue for several days, and while Brian says we likely won’t break any daily records, the cumulative effect will make heat injuries (like heat exhaustion and heat stroke) more likely.

Horrific video: Memphis Police Department released video that shows a man dragging a 95-year-old woman during a robbery. The victim was walking into a mall when a man walked up beside her, grabbed her purse, and dragged her for about 7 feet.

Molly's Law: Governor Rauner will be in Murphysboro today to sign Molly's law. The legislation was inspired by Molly Young who was found shot to death in her ex-boyfriend's Carbondale apartment four years ago. The law adds stiffer fines for investigation agencies that don't comply with the Freedom of Information Act.

Under investigation: Happening today, an autopsy will be performed on the body of a man shot over the weekend in Kennett. According to police, Shane McCormick was killed after a fight with Kenneth Bowles Sunday afternoon after McCormick learned Bowles had been in a fight with his mother.

Moving forward: The Republican National Convention heads into Day 2 on Tuesday where Donald Trump is set to be formally named as the presidential nominee for the GOP. However, it is Trump's wife who is in the spotlight this morning after a speech that sounded very similar to Michelle Obama's 2008 speech.

