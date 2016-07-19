Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour stops in Cape Girardeau Tuesda - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour stops in Cape Girardeau Tuesday

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour heads to Cape Girardeau Tuesday (SOURCE:Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour) Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour heads to Cape Girardeau Tuesday (SOURCE:Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour)
(Source: Rae Daniel, KFVS) (Source: Rae Daniel, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour will make a stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.

The six-day, six-city tour will feature hot rods, performance vehicles and different country music legends performing each night.

The A.C. Brase Arena will host day three of the tour, featuring a car show from noon to 6 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a country music concert hosted by James Otto and headlined by the legendary Terri Clark.

Admittance is free to the public and tickets for the Terri Clark concert are $25 dollars.

For a detailed schedule of events, and/or to purchase tickets, click here.

