Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour stops in Cape Girardeau Tuesday

The Rev'n Rods & Heartland Music Tour will make a stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.

The six-day, six-city tour will feature hot rods, performance vehicles and different country music legends performing each night.

The A.C. Brase Arena will host day three of the tour, featuring a car show from noon to 6 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a country music concert hosted by James Otto and headlined by the legendary Terri Clark.

Admittance is free to the public and tickets for the Terri Clark concert are $25 dollars.

For a detailed schedule of events, and/or to purchase tickets, click here.

