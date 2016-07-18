McCracken Co. deputies arrest 9 on drugs, firearm charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division has arrested nine Paducah-area residents on Monday, July 18.

The arrests stem from a methamphetamine investigation involving several people in the area.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division were conducting surveillance in the area of the 400 block of South Friendship Road in Paducah around 1 p.m. Monday. While conducting surveillance, detectives saw two males leave a home known to be a meth house. The two men were wearing body armor, carrying bags and appeared to be armed with handguns. During surveillance efforts, detectives saw one of the men place a handgun in the small of his back.

The two men, one of which detectives knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, left the home and drove to a local gas station on Lone Oak Road. Detectives and deputies then approached the pair and took them into custody.

During a search of both the vehicle and the two suspects, detectives found methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, Methadone, marijuana, two loaded handguns, a military style ballistic vest and a plate carrier with body armor plates inside. The soft body armor and the body armor plates were meant to defeat rounds larger than small handgun rounds.

Michael L. Thomas, 33, of Paducah, was charged with having no registration plates, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance in the first-degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug Paraphernalia. The passenger, 22 year old James D. Walker, 22, of Symsonia, Kentucky, was arrested on an arrest warrant as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Continuing their investigation, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of South Friendship Road in Paducah. While attempting to execute to the warrant, a vehicle left the home but was soon stopped by detectives.

The vehicle was occupied by Theodore J Brockman, 23, and Melissa S Byrne, 32, both of Paducah. A search of the vehicle was conducted and detectives seized methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, 87 dose units of Methadone pills, 11 Oxycontin pills, 11 muscle relaxers and eight doses of Xanax. Brockman was charged with traffic offenses, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance in the first-degree, trafficking in legend drugs and trafficking of a controlled substance in the third-degree. Byrne was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Once the warrant was executed at the home, deputies detained six other individuals that were inside. The homeowner, Miranda Harris, jumped out of a window in an effort to escape. She was ultimately caught by deputies.

A search of the residence was conducted and multiple items were located and seized. Some of the illegal items that were seized include methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia (including smoking pipes and needles), a long gun, two handguns, more body armor and evidence of methamphetamine trafficking.

The serial number on one of the handguns had been filed off and defaced, leading detectives to believe the gun had been stolen. Syringes without caps were located all throughout the home.

Three people were arrested after deputies and detectives obtained arrest warrants.

In total, five people at the home were charged with various offenses:

Miranda Harris, 28, of Paducah, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (over two grams), possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or evading police in the second-degree.

Kealy McCalester, 20, of Paducah, was charged with firearm enhanced possession of meth, firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, firearm enhanced possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, firearm enhanced possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree and possession of a defaced firearm.

Ian Willoughby, 30, of Hardin, Kentucky, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Richard A. Guzman, 22, of Paducah, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence

Jonathan Cash, 30, of Sedalia, Kentucky, has been charged firearm enhanced possession of meth, firearm enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, firearm enhanced possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, firearm enhanced possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree and possession of a defaced firearm.

Devin Z. Davis, 21, of Paducah, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Anyone who may have information pertaining to illegal drug activity or other crimes is encouraged to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division by calling (270)-448-1516 or (270)-444-5157.

