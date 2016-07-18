Metropolis church honors law enforcement in special service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis church honors law enforcement in special service

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Metropolis Police Department) (Source: Metropolis Police Department)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

On Sunday, July 17, three police officers in Baton Rouge were shot to death.

However, Joseph Benberry, pastor of the Mt. Horeb Church in Metropolis, Illinois was asking his congregation not to give in to hate.

Benberry and other members of the church dedicated Sunday’s service to the Illinois State Police, the Massac County Sheriff's Department and Metropolis police officers.

The service occurred at the same time as the shooting in Baton Rouge, La., which resulted in the deaths of three law enforcement officers.

That shooting followed national unrest in response to recent officer-involved shootings.

"What someone does somewhere else does not make everybody else the same way," Benberry said. ”Today, I’ve seen many things that say blue lives matter… and they do. Black lives matter, and really, all lives matter. We have to, as a people, intentionally not focus on hate but focus on bridging the gap that we have between us or the differences in a peaceful way and especially protecting those that protect us.”

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse spoke to the congregation on Sunday morning in what he said was an attempt to build trust with members of the congregation and the community.

“I firmly believe that it is important to establish relationships and trust before some type of major incident happens here,” Masse said. “That could ruin this community. And that’s the last thing I want to see.”

The following day, a Metropolis family delivered lunch and a cake to the police station to show their appreciation of the officers.

Chief Masse said small towns are usually more able than big cities to get out and do community outreach programs due to a lighter workload.

“If anything, we can be the model of what a tight knit community really means,” Masse said. “When mom says, ‘If you don’t eat your veggies, I’m gonna have that cop arrest you’… No, we’re not. You know, if they’re lost or frightened, who are you going to call? Maybe we cans tart turning that attitude around.”

There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Metropolis in 2015, but it was ruled justified by the Massac County States Attorney.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly