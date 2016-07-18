Party conventions a good chance for candidates grab national spo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Party conventions a good chance for candidates grab national spotlight

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Source: CBS/KFVS12) (Source: CBS/KFVS12)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The start of the Republican Convention marks the next milestone for candidates as the country approaches the November general election.

Aside from formally naming the party’s presidential nominee Donald Trump, there will be plenty going on this week in Cleveland.

Several keynote speakers and party supporters will take the stage. Their backgrounds range from political figures to military members to Hollywood actors.

James Newman, an assistant political science professor at Southeast Missouri State, said today conventions serve as an event that draws national attention to the candidates.

"The conventions are basically one big commercial,” Newman said. “It is the best opportunity for the candidate to make a case for himself or herself and say here's who I am, here's why you need to vote for me."

Trump, who throughout the primaries pegged himself as an outsider candidate, will especially focus on gaining more conservative political support this week.

"This is his chance to tell everybody, I am a political contender. I need to be taken seriously, I can win this, that's the number one thing he needs to do during this convention," Newman said.

As for any party disagreement, Newman says that is typical at conventions but is amplified this year in the GOP.

The Democratic National Convention is set to start July 25 in Philadelphia.

