Woman bakes cookies for Cape Girardeau police officers

Crystal Martin Broniste delivered cookies to the Cape Girardeau Police Department to show her appreciation and admiration for the officers who put their lives on the lines for her community everyday.

She said she got the idea from a friend of hers who did the same thing with police officers in St. Louis.

Broniste brought in oatmeal and peanut butter cookies to the officers as part of the Cookies For Cops campaign.

