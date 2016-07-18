Woman bakes cookies for Cape Girardeau police officers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman bakes cookies for Cape Girardeau police officers

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Crystal Martin Broniste) (Source: Crystal Martin Broniste)
(Source: Crystal Martin Broniste) (Source: Crystal Martin Broniste)
(Source: Crystal Martin Broniste) (Source: Crystal Martin Broniste)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Crystal Martin Broniste delivered cookies to the Cape Girardeau Police Department to show her appreciation and admiration for the officers who put their lives on the lines for her community everyday.

She said she got the idea from a friend of hers who did the same thing with police officers in St. Louis.

Broniste brought in oatmeal and peanut butter cookies to the officers as part of the Cookies For Cops campaign.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly