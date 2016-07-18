Tom Keifer, Sabastian Bach to take Grandstand at Du Quoin State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tom Keifer, Sabastian Bach to take Grandstand at Du Quoin State Fair

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

Rock music will take the stage at the Du Quoin State Fair. 

Cinderella's frontman Tom Keifer and Sebastian Bach are set to take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 27. 

Keifer's vocals are featured in hit songs such as, "Don't Know What You Got Till It's Gone," and "Shelter Me." Sebastian Bach is the former lead singer of Skid Row.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the fairgrounds box office. 

The fairgrounds box office will be open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders at 618-542-1535.                                 

Ticket prices for each of the shows are listed below:

Saturday, August 27:  Cinderella’s Tom Keifer & Sebastian Bach
Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Sunday, August 28:  Skillet
Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Monday, August 29:  TBA

Tuesday, August 30:  Kellie Pickler / Amelia Eisenhauer
Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 1 - $17

Wednesday, August 31:  Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Tier 2 - $7 / Tier 1 - $12

Thursday, September 1:  Aaron Lewis / Pat Green
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Friday, September 2:  Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Saturday, September 3:  USAC Silver Crown Series
TBA

Sunday, September 4:  ARCA Racing Series
TBA

Monday, September 5:  Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge
Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair are August 26 thru September 5.

For more information, visit the fair's website by clicking here.

