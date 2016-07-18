Tom Keifer, Sabastian Bach to take Grandstand at Du Quoin State Fair

Rock music will take the stage at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Cinderella's frontman Tom Keifer and Sebastian Bach are set to take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 27.

Keifer's vocals are featured in hit songs such as, "Don't Know What You Got Till It's Gone," and "Shelter Me." Sebastian Bach is the former lead singer of Skid Row.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the fairgrounds box office.

The fairgrounds box office will be open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The fairgrounds box office can also take phone orders at 618-542-1535.

Ticket prices for each of the shows are listed below:

Saturday, August 27: Cinderella’s Tom Keifer & Sebastian Bach

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Sunday, August 28: Skillet

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

Monday, August 29: TBA

Tuesday, August 30: Kellie Pickler / Amelia Eisenhauer

Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 1 - $17

Wednesday, August 31: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Tier 2 - $7 / Tier 1 - $12



Thursday, September 1: Aaron Lewis / Pat Green

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20



Friday, September 2: Jamey Johnson with Adam Wakefield

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20

Saturday, September 3: USAC Silver Crown Series

TBA

Sunday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series

TBA

Monday, September 5: Sugar Ray / Everclear / Lit / Sponge

Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24

More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair are August 26 thru September 5.

