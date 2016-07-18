Officers, staff at Jackson PD say final goodbye to retired K-9

The Jackson Police Department is celebrating the retirement of its K-9 officer, Stryker.

The retired K-9 from the Jackson, Missouri Police Department was put down on Monday, July 18.

According to the police department, Stryker had developed cancer and had to be put down due to the pain and suffering he was in.

Stryker served in Jackson from 2007 until his retirement in September 2015.

Officers and staff at the Jackson Police Department said their goodbyes to Stryker on Monday.

