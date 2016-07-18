Mt. Vernon PD looking for stolen weapons after business break-in

At least a dozen guns were stolen from a pawn shop in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Sunday, July 17.

Officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested a man on burglary and trespassing charges on Sunday, July 17.

Darrion Lee Culpepper was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and bringing contraband into a jail.

Police say some weapons were taken during this burglary and are still not accounted for. They are looking for information on a second person believed to have been involved.

According to the owner of Action Pawn, at least 12 guns were taken from the shop.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm activation at Action Pawn on Sunday and, when they arrived, say they saw someone running from the scene.

The officers began to search for the person and found a break-in at a nearby business, Cloe Chiropractic on Main Street. Darrion Lee Culpepper was found inside.

He was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond yet to be set.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8477.

