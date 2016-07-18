Body recovered from Kentucky Lake

The body of a missing boater has been recovered from Kentucky Lake.

According to Captain Garry Clark with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, someone on a houseboat noticed a body in the water Monday morning.

Clark said the body of Jesse Nickens, 36, of Almo, Ky. was found about a half mile from a rock quarry.

Deputy Coroner Barry Taylor pronounced Nickens dead at 10:13 a.m.

Nickens went missing just before 10:00 Saturday night.

He fell off a boat and had not been seen since.

