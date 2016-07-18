MO governor candidate Eric Greitens to hold Town Hall in Cape Girardeau

Eric Greitens to hold a Town Hall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A candidate in the Missouri governor's race will hold a Town Hall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, July 21 at 1 p.m.

Eric Greitens is expected to talk about issues with Cape Girardeau voters, specifically addressing violence against police officers.

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.