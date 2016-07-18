Perryville PD investigating hit and run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville PD investigating hit and run

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Police Department is investigating after they say someone hit a woman and left the scene on Sunday, July 17.

According to police, at around 6:45 p.m. a vehicle hit a 75-year-old woman near Clarkson Eye Center and left the scene.

Police say the victim was treated and later released. They say they have little information to go on. They are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 573-547-4546.

