OVC Football favorites revealed at media day

Jacksonville State University has been picked as the preseason football favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Gamecocks received 16 of a possible 18 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and sports information directors.

University of Tennessee at Martin came in at number four while Southeast Missouri State was picked fifth. The Murray State Racers come in at eight.

Jacksonville State (128 total points) Eastern Kentucky (100 total points) Eastern Illinois (97 total points) UT Martin (96 total points) Southeast Missouri State University (66 total points) Tennessee State University (55 total points) Tennessee Tech (45 total points) Murray State University (43 total points) Austin Peay (18 total points)

