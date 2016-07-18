3rd Annual Hearts for the Arts Festival set for August 6

The 3rd Annual Hearts for the Arts Festival will be held at the Northeast End of the Pinckneyville City Park on August 6, 2016.

The Festival serves as a fundraiser for the Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center and focuses on arts and crafts.

The Festival begins at 4:00 p.m. with the "Chalk the Walk" sidewalk chalk competition open to adults and kids. The cost to enter is $10 which includes a 30 count box of chalk.

Adults can win a $75, $50, or $25 cash prize while teens can win up to $50. The smallest youth can win a $25, $15 or $10 reusable gift card from Pinckneyville Dairy Queen.

A contestant may include any props or may use media of their own for their drawing, providing it is washable.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Perry County Marketplace and the Pinckneyville Dairy Queen, or you can e-mail Carrie Gilliam at cgill1775@gmail.com for a registration form.

Food vendors and a bounce house sponsored by L3 Boutique will add to the fun while award winning dance performances by UpBeat & Studio 84 will be held from 4 - 5:30. Music from Cassie Sharp begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the musical duo Honey & Tar at 7pm.

The music and festivities continue until 9:00 p.m.

The Festival's featured vendors include the Taco Queen & Fair Food, art, craft and repurposed item vendors, art displays and demonstrations, Pheasant Hollow Winery, face painting for kids, henna tattoos by Darlene and a bounce house for the kids.

Space is still available for interested vendors. The cost to be a vendor is $15 if you want to sell items, and if you are an artist and just wish to display your art, there is no charge.

If you are interested in being a vendor, please e-mail cgill1775@gmail.com for more information. All proceeds from the event benefit the Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center.

The public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy the music and festivities in the shade of the large oaks or the tent provided by First National Bank.

In respect to our food and drink vendors, outside food and beverages are no allowed.

Parking and admission to the Festival are free.

The Festival is made possible because of sponsors including, Knight Hawk Coal, the Perry County Marketplace, Kuhnert Electric, Delta Theta Tau, NAPA Auto Tire & Parts, & the City of Pinckneyville.

