$1 billion: Missouri might owe you money

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Did you know 1 in 10 Missourians have unclaimed property in Missouri?

In fact, State Treasurer Clint Zweifel currently holds more than $822 million in unclaimed property in more than 4.8 million owner accounts.

The bottom line: you might have money in Missouri's largest lost and found.

This money could be from uncollected government refunds to cash from bank accounts. It could also be from utility deposits or wages from past jobs. 

The average return is about $300.

But you're probably thinking the process to get that money from the state into your wallet is long and convoluted.

Good news: it isn't.

Zweifel says the average time to process a claim is about 15 days.

Anyone can search for their property 24/7, completely free of charge, at ShowMeMoney.com.

How to file a claim:

  1. Go ShowMeMoney.com and search the Unclaimed Property database for your name
  2. If you find a match, select "File a Claim" and follow the steps to complete it.
  3. Receive your unclaimed property 

More than $42 million of unclaimed property was returned by Treasurer Zweifel’s team in Fiscal Year 2016.

Since 2009, the treasurer has returned more than $280 million to Missourians in nearly 1 million accounts.

State law requires entities to turn over assets to Treasurer Zweifel’s office after a statutorily defined period of time, generally five years. 

The assets are held by the office in perpetuity until the original owners or a proper heir is located. 

All unclaimed property is always returned free of charge.

