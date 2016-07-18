Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash

A Poplar Bluff man is in a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

It happened on East Outer Road 802 South of County Road 304 in Butler County around 12:40 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Jan Reed for an unknown reason drove his 1997 Ford pick-up truck off of the road, it hit a culvert, and then flipped.

Emergency crews flew Reed by helicopter to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers report that Reed was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.