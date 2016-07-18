This week in music: 1989

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1989.

These were the songs sitting atop Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week 27 years ago.

In the number five spot was the British band Love and Rockets with So Alive.

The summer movie that year was Batman and a song from the soundtrack was at number four. Batdance, by Prince, was a combination of at least seven different songs and snippets of dialogue from the movie.

At number three was another British band. Simply Red scored with a remake of If You Don't Know Me by Now. The song was originally a big hit for Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes back in 1972.

Madonna was holding down the number two spot with Express Yourself.

And topping the charts was Martika with Toy Soldiers. The singer wrote the song about one of her friends who was battling cocaine addiction at the time.

That's your week in music from 1989.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.