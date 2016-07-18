This week in music: 1989 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1989

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1989.

These were the songs sitting atop Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week 27 years ago.

In the number five spot was the British band Love and Rockets with So Alive.

The summer movie that year was Batman and a song from the soundtrack was at number four.  Batdance, by Prince, was a combination of at least seven different songs and snippets of dialogue from the movie.

At number three was another British band.  Simply Red scored with a remake of If You Don't Know Me by Now.  The song was originally a big hit for Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes back in 1972.

Madonna was holding down the number two spot with Express Yourself.

And topping the charts was Martika with Toy Soldiers. The singer wrote the song about one of her friends who was battling cocaine addiction at the time.

That's your week in music from 1989.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly