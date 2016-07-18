July 19 celebrity birthdays

Tuesday morning birthdays.

He was a guitarist and songwriter for the glam rock band Queen. You heard his guitar work on hits like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and Flat Bottomed Girls. Some call him the scientist guitarist because he has a PhD. in mathematics and physics. Brian May is 69 today.

She's made appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Office. She's married to funnyman Steve Caroll. Nancy Caroll is 50 today.

