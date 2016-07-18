FIRST ALERT: Hot and steamy Monday kicks off your workweek with - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Hot and steamy Monday kicks off your workweek with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: James Gullage/cNews) (Source: James Gullage/cNews)

It is Monday, July 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The workweek will heat up quickly, and much of the Heartland is under a Heat Advisory this morning. Waking up Monday temps will be in the 70s. By lunchtime, some of us will see temps in the 90s with humidity adding to a triple digit heat index. This afternoon there’s a chance of thunderstorms moving in from the north. FIRST ALERT: This heatwave will last into next week.

Making Headlines:

Rage in Baton Rouge: We are learning more about the suspected shooter in a deadly police shooting in Baton Rouge. Gavin Eugene Long is suspected of killing two police officers and a sheriff's deputy in Baton Rouge. He was a former Marine sergeant who served in Iraq and had no known ties to any extremist groups.

Under investigation: A suspect is behind bars after a shooting in Kennett left a person dead. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Unconventional lineup: The Republican National Convention is set to start in Cleveland today with a lineup that is said to challenge the status quo and press for Trump's agenda. Military leaders, members of Congress, actors, faith leaders and family members of presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump are set to speak.

Shooting investigation: The search is on for a suspect after a shooting in Carbondale over the weekend injured one. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

