Murphysboro Police Department takes stand against police shootings

As a sign of solidarity, the Murphysboro Police Department is taking a stand after a man shot and killed three Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, less than two weeks after five police officers were killed in Dallas.

The police department says the flag outside of the station will remain at half-staff until a week can go by without having an officer killed in the line of duty.

Other police departments, like in Cape Girardeau, continue to ask for prayers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.