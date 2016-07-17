MDC awards grants to 156 fire departments in MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MDC awards grants to 156 fire departments in MO

Written by Don Frazier, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: MDC) (Source: MDC)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Conservation has awarded grants totaling $338,490 to 156 rural fire departments across the state as part of the Department’s annual Volunteer Fire Assistance Matching grant Program.

The grants help these small-town, mostly volunteer fire departments buy personal protective gear and firefighting equipment.

“Rural fire departments that apply for the grants can receive up to $4,000 in grant funds from the Conservation Department and U.S. Forest Service to reimburse equipment costs specifically related to wildfire suppression,” MDC Forestry Field Programs Supervisor Ben Webster said. “To receive grant funds, fire departments must match every dollar they’re granted.”

To qualify for the program, fire departments must serve a population of 10,000 or fewer people. The program is designed to help the departments purchase equipment they would not otherwise be able to afford.

“These grants mean increased safety for the firefighters and better protection in forested areas of the state,” Webster said.

Grant funds are used on everything from radios and other communication equipment to chainsaws, hoses and hand tools.

Over the last 30 years, the MDC has distributed more than $7.5 million to rural fire departments to help them increase the safety of their firefighters and provide them with better firefighting equipment. Funding for the program is provided by the MDC and the U.S. Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Program.

For more information on how the MDC helps fire departments around the state, visit the MDC website by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.













 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly