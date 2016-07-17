Investigation under way in Carbondale after shooting injures 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigation under way in Carbondale after shooting injures 1

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of South Graham Street on Saturday, July 16.

Police officers responded to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale around 3:39 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

As of Sunday, July 17, the victim is still in the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The investigation into this case continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618)-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618)-549-COPS  (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

