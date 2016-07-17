Fight leads to deadly shooting in Kennett, MO

According to police, McCormick and Kenneth Bowles got into a fight and McCormick was shot. (Photo courtesy of family)

The investigation of the deadly July 17 shooting in Kennett is nearing completion.

According to Dunklin County Coroner James Powell, an autopsy was completed in Farmington and determined Shane McCormick died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Kenneth Bowles is accused of shooting McCormick.

He appeared in court in Dunklin County on Tuesday morning. His preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

Witness interviews have been completed and will be a part of the case investigation. The case will be submitted to the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney for his evaluation and decision on charges.

According to Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Elm Street around 3:18 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police were told one person was still armed.

When officers arrived, they were quickly able to locate, identify and secure the suspect, Kenneth Bowles.

Court documents reveal what happened prior to the shooting.

The victim's mother told investigators that she and Bowles got into an argument over money. She said she went outside and sat in a chair on the patio.

According to the probable cause statement, she said Bowles came outside and told her to get her things and go live with her son. He then allegedly backhanded her in the face and knocked her to the ground.

That's when the victim told investigators she ran to her truck to try and leave, but Bowles would not let her. So, she called McCormick to come pick her up.

The sergeant that took the report noted that the victim's eye was red and swollen. He also noted there was blood on her shirt from a cut to her lip and mouth.

When McCormick learned about the fight, he and Bowles began to fight, according to Sheriff Holder.

Investigators say Bowles shot McCormick during that argument.

McCormick's widow told us Sunday was a normal day for them, but when they got a phone call from his mother, she couldn't have predicted what happened next.

"I never thought I wouldn't ever hear his voice again, and when I thought that when he said 'baby, just give me a kiss and I'll be okay.' And I thought he'd be okay," Bobbi McCormick said.

Bobbi McCormick went on to say Shane was the protector in their family.

"He would protect anybody, even if he didn't know you," she said. "He just had such a big heart. He loved everybody."

She said the father of four was already inspired to be an organ donor.

"And Hank told me, he said, 'If I can help somebody, I want to help them.' And he went that next day after the funeral and signed his donor card. And they called me this morning and asked and that's what I think he would want," she said. "I know that's what he wanted."

Kenneth Bowles was arrested on felony charges of second-degree domestic assault and felonious restraint in connection with the alleged fight with McCormick's mother.

His bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

According to the Kennett Police Department, the entire investigation has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime control.

The investigation was turned over because of "special circumstances due to a conflict of interest with employees of the city of Kennett."

According to Sheriff Holder, the "special circumstances" are that Bowles has a son who's an officer with the Kennett Police Department.

Detective Tim Trowbridge with the Kennett Police Department said that as soon as they realized the incident involved the father of one of their officers, they immediately took a step back and turned the case over to the sheriff's department and MSHP.

Trowbridge said Bowles' son has been with the department for nearly two years.

The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney will decide if additional charges should be filed in connection with the deadly shooting.

