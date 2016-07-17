2 vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle collision that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday, July 17.  

Authorities said they received the call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Shirley Jones, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, was driving a 2000 Dodge Intrepid southbound on Husbands Road, coming towards the intersection with John L. Puryer Drive. Jones made a right turn onto John L. Puryer into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Timothy Greene, 37, of Symsonia, Kentucky.

The vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of John L. Puryer before coming to rest and blocking the roadway.

Greene was taken to Lourdes Hospital ER by Mercy Regional EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

A portion of John L. Puryer Drive was briefly closed to facilitate the investigation and removal of the damaged vehicles.

The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Reidland/Farley Fire Department and Vanzant’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly