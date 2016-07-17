2 vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle collision that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday, July 17.

Authorities said they received the call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Shirley Jones, 72, of Benton, Kentucky, was driving a 2000 Dodge Intrepid southbound on Husbands Road, coming towards the intersection with John L. Puryer Drive. Jones made a right turn onto John L. Puryer into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Timothy Greene, 37, of Symsonia, Kentucky.

The vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of John L. Puryer before coming to rest and blocking the roadway.

Greene was taken to Lourdes Hospital ER by Mercy Regional EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

A portion of John L. Puryer Drive was briefly closed to facilitate the investigation and removal of the damaged vehicles.

The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Reidland/Farley Fire Department and Vanzant’s Towing.

