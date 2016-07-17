Groups join together in Caruthersville, MO to march against viol - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Groups join together in Caruthersville, MO to march against violence

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A Black Lives Matter group, along with an All Lives Matter group, joined together in Caruthersville, Missouri on Sunday, July 17 to march against violence.

The groups marched from the Pemiscot County Courthouse across town to French Park.

Side by side, whites, blacks, women, men and children all came together in unity to walk as one.

Dee Dee Williams, of Caruthersville, said violence happens in her own town, which is why the groups walked across the city to show that they can bridge the gap and stop the hate.

"You don't have to hate anybody," Williams said. "You don't need to hate somebody just because they're wearing a badge. You don't need to hate somebody because they're black or white. Everybody can get along and these kids need to know that because they grow up and they do and say what they've seen around them. I can't say I can change the world, but I can make a step in my community."

The groups joined together after their march across Caruthersville and said a prayer at the Caruthersville Police Department.

After the prayer, Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones spoke about the shooting deaths of three officers in Baton Rouge on Sunday morning.

"We just all have to watch ourselves," Jones said. "People out here actually protesting against the police, actually out here wanting to harm us. For instance in Baton Rouge, the murder of the officers. We just have to be careful out there. There's a lot of people out there angry about the things that have went on in the United States and that's why you have to let the justice system take it's course. And not take the law into your own hand and
that's what they're trying to do."

Jones said it affects everyone anytime an officer loses their life.

"I feel sorry for the officers and their families and friends and fellow police officers working that department."

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.


 

