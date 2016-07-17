All lanes of I-55 S near Matthews, MO back open after tractor trailer catches fire

According to the MSHP, all lanes I-55 S near Matthews, Missouri are now back open.

According to MSHP Sergeant Clark Parrott, traffic was delayed on I-55 S near Matthews after a tractor trailer carrying pork caught fire on Sunday afternoon, July 17.

There is no word on injuries as of yet or on what caused the fire.

KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

