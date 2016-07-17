Small explosion occurs after Scott Co. man smokes cigarette while using oxygen

A man from Scott County, Missouri is in the hospital after a small explosion occurred while he was smoking a cigarette and using a medical oxygen tank.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien, the department received a call around 2:26 a.m. Sunday, July 17 regarding a possible structure fire with injuries at a home on County Home Lane near Benton, Missouri.

The home never caught fire; there was just a little explosion from when the heat from the cigarette ignited the oxygen from the man's tubes into his nostrils.

Perrien said the wife heard a big pop and there was a plume of smoke in the air near her husband.

She jumped up and unplugged the oxygen, which Perrien believes is what stopped the incident from becoming worse.

The man had burns inside from his nasal passage down his airway, according to Perrien. He was taken via helicopter to a burn unit in a St. Louis hospital.

"Although I am grateful there weren't more injuries than there were, oxygen units are extremely flammable and I encourage people to make sure to put safety in mind first," Perrien said. "I am proud of the quick thinking actions of his wife that extinguished the fire quickly."

There is no word on the man's condition at this time.

