Crab Orchard Kennel Club to host AKC Dog Shows

The Crab Orchard Kennel Club will host its 58th annual AKC Dog Show at the Pavilion in Marion, Illinois on Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th from 8:30 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $5 and children 10-years-old and under can get in free.

More than 600 dogs representing 130 breeds will compete for the title of Best in Show. Vendors will have all sorts of dog-related products and concessions for sale there.

No strollers or baby carriages will be allowed at the show for the safety of dogs and children. Only dogs that are entered in the show will be allowed in.

A judging program with breed ring times is available here. For more information on the show, click here.

