Heartland law enforcement agencies react to Baton Rouge shooting

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
For the second time in 11 days, law enforcement agencies in the Heartland are reacting to a deadly attack on law enforcement.

In the wake of the shooting that left three Baton Rouge Police officers dead, the Cape Girardeau Police Department posted its thoughts on Facebook.

"We once again try and wrap our minds around what's going on in our country," the post stated. "Our officers, with heavy hearts, will continue to put on the uniform, pin on their badges and patrol the streets... Our dedication to the profession and service to our community will not stop."

Likewise, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office also took to social media, offering its thoughts and prayers to the victims in Baton Rouge while pleading with the community to take an active role in helping law enforcement.

"We stand between the citizens and the chaos," a post on the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated. "We need your help, if you see something or hear something, say something."

The Jackson Police Department also reacted on Facebook to the Baton Rouge shooting, stating "Our hearts are saddened as we learn of the violence directed at law enforcement. Our thoughts and prayers for Baton Rouge and all our men and women in blue."

The attack on officers in Baton Rouge comes less than two weeks after five police officers were gunned down in an ambush in Dallas, Texas.

