Summer camp to teach students about performing surgery

The Poplar Bluff M*A*S*H Camp is a summer day camp that will be held at the Three Rivers College of Nursing & Allied Health on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11 from 9:00am to 4:00pm both days. All high school students in the Southeast Missouri region are invited to attend.

Learn about science in the field of medicine, nursing, dentistry, and other health care occupations. Participate in hands-on learning activities that include: vital signs, CPR, first aid, suturing, injections, dissections labs, and oral health.

All students must complete an application in advance and submit it by the appropriate deadline. The cost of attending this 2 day camp is only $20.00. This will cover all expenses including lunch (both days), a t-shirt, and all activities. Payment should be in the form of a check or money order made payable to SEMO AHEC and submitted with an application. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis and participants accepted will be notified by email.

Information and applications can be obtained by visiting www.semoahec.org/mashcamp or by email from Sarah Jackson, SEMO AHEC Program Specialist, atsarah@semoahec.org. Early response is highly encouraged, as capacity is limited for these events.

M*A*S*H* Camp is a collaborative effort of community partners including: the Southeastern Missouri Area Health Education Center (SEMO AHEC) and the Three Rivers College of Nursing & Allied Health. The mission of all academic and community partners in this unique learning opportunity is to provide early exposure and academic enrichment to students who are interested in becoming health care professionals in the Southeastern Missouri region.

