House fire in Christopher, IL under investigation

The aftermath of the Christopher home that caught fire late Saturday night. (Source: Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhammer)

Fire crews are investigating after a home in Christopher, Illinois caught fire Saturday night.

Officials say they were called to the 800 block of North Victor Street around 10 p.m. last night.

The fire marshal's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

We'll be sure to give you the latest details as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.