Man injured in motorcycle crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man injured in motorcycle crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department ) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department )
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man was injured early Sunday morning when he ran off the road on his motorcycle and was ejected into a ditch in McCracken County.

At 12:45 a.m. McCracken County deputies received a report of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 4000 block of Benton Rd.

Information was received that a motorcycle was in the ditch and the operator was lying beside the motorcycle on the ground.

Investigation revealed that Darrell Hutchinson, 48, was traveling west on Benton Rd when a mechanical malfunction caused him to lose control and run off the road on the right shoulder.

The motorcycle slid a distance of 210 feet on its left side before coming to final rest in a drainage ditch alongside Benton Rd. and ejecting Hutchinson.

Hutchinson suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for non-incapacitating injuries. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly