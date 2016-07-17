Man injured in motorcycle crash in McCracken Co., KY

A man was injured early Sunday morning when he ran off the road on his motorcycle and was ejected into a ditch in McCracken County.

At 12:45 a.m. McCracken County deputies received a report of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 4000 block of Benton Rd.

Information was received that a motorcycle was in the ditch and the operator was lying beside the motorcycle on the ground.

Investigation revealed that Darrell Hutchinson, 48, was traveling west on Benton Rd when a mechanical malfunction caused him to lose control and run off the road on the right shoulder.

The motorcycle slid a distance of 210 feet on its left side before coming to final rest in a drainage ditch alongside Benton Rd. and ejecting Hutchinson.

Hutchinson suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for non-incapacitating injuries.

