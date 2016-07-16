Firefighter helps battle blaze at family member's home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firefighter helps battle blaze at family member's home

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Wickliffe Rural Fire Department) (Source: Wickliffe Rural Fire Department)
WICKLIFFE, KY (KFVS) -

The Wickliffe Rural Fire Department received a tip of a working structure fire on Adkins Dixon Road in Ballard County, Kentucky around 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 15.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were already showing through the roof of the house and the neighboring shop building.

Ultimately, the home and shop were both burned to the ground.

A family member said nobody was at home at the time of the fire.

That family member just also happened to be a part of the Wickliffe Rural Fire Department and was one of the firefighters who helped battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as of this time and authorities are still trying to determine which building the fire started in.

