HERRIN PD: Suspect wanted in connection with convenience store theft identified

The Herrin Police Department is reporting a man wanted in connection with a retail theft at a convenience store in Herrin, Illinois on Saturday, July 16 has been identified.

The theft occurred around 4:50 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K Convenience Store located at 817 N. Park Avenue in Herrin.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect but report that no further public assistance is needed at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.