CrossFit Little Egypt to host 'Battle in the Burg'

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

CrossFit Little Egypt will be hosting its "Battle in the Burg" event on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at the Saline County Fairgrounds in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The "Battle in the Burg" is a CrossFit competition for all ages consisting of teams of men and women from all over the Midwest. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and there is no cost for admission. Vendors will be on hand selling food and drink, as well.  

Last year's competition brought out more than 180 participants from six states, all showing up to battle for the title of champion. Organizers say they expect more to participate in this year's event.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

