CrossFit Little Egypt to host 'Battle in the Burg'

CrossFit Little Egypt will be hosting its "Battle in the Burg" event on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at the Saline County Fairgrounds in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The "Battle in the Burg" is a CrossFit competition for all ages consisting of teams of men and women from all over the Midwest. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and there is no cost for admission. Vendors will be on hand selling food and drink, as well.

Last year's competition brought out more than 180 participants from six states, all showing up to battle for the title of champion. Organizers say they expect more to participate in this year's event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.