Progressive Patio Tour comes to Carbondale, IL

Carbondale Main Street is hosting another Progressive Patio Tour on Thursday July 28, from 6 p.m. to 10 pm.

The tour offers the public a chance to try popular menu items from participating establishments.

A $20 fee covers transportation, free samples at each spot and brief histories on the buildings along the tour.

Those who attend may also choose to purchase cocktails or other menu items.

Stops will include Tres Hombres, Reema's Indian Cuisine, Underground Barrel Room and Grill and an after party at Global Gourmet.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call 618-529-8040 or email Rebecca Dull at rebecca@carbondalemainstreet.com

