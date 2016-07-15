Union County adding Stryker Power Cot to Ambulance Service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Union County adding Stryker Power Cot to Ambulance Service

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Union County Board of Commissioners along with the Union County Ambulance announced a new Stryker Power Cot for service.

Union County partnered with the Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust to help manage insurance needs of the local government.

Director Grant Capel sent a proposal to the risk management services group and secured a 50 percent matching grant of $7,472.58 to help purchase the equipment for the Union County Ambulance Service.

Advantages with the new equipment allows staff to raise and lower patients to the proper height for transport with the touch of a button.

Larger surfaces on the stretcher helps transporting patients safely.

Capel and the Union County Board of Commissioners are working to help lower job injuries and provide better services.

