Lego fans will get a shot chance to learn how to build machines from the pros

SIC biology instructor, Jason Fitzgerald helps Lego® Robotics camper Preston Wilson of Shawneetown build a robot during last year’s camp.

Young Lego fans will get a chance to play and learn at the same time.

Southeast Illinois College will host the Lego Mindstorms Robotics Cape August 1st-4th.

Students will work in small groups to build robots and make them perform tasks.

The students who attend will use simple machines, like gears, pulleys and levers to learn engineering processes.

Children from 7-years-old to 13-years-old are invited to attend.

There will be two three-hour sessions every day.

The early sessions will start at 9 a.m. and the late sessions will start at 1 p.m.

“Over the course of four days the students will receive guidance and instruction on how to assemble and program basic robots, but will also have the chance to use imagination and creativity to put their own personal spins on the robots,” said Jason Fitzgerald, SIC Biology Instructor. “This is a great way for students to learn through science and technology, all while having fun.”

For further information on the Lego MindStorms Robotics Camp, please contact Lori Cox at 618-252-5400 ext. 2800, or visit the SIC website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.