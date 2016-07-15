Crews on scene of McCracken Co. fire, Hovecamp Rd. near Puryer, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews on scene of McCracken Co. fire, Hovecamp Rd. near Puryer, Oaks Rd. closed

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a fire in McCracken County, Kentucky on Friday evening, July 15 and say drivers should use caution in the area due to road closures.

As of 5:18 p.m., Oaks Road was reopened to traffic. However, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Hovecamp Road between John Puryer and Oaks Road was still closed.

