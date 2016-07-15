Cape Girardeau women recount their recent trip to Nice, France

Two Cape Girardeau, Missouri women just returned home from a trip to Nice, France.

Cheryl Klueppel and Casey Crowell spent 10 days touring France.

They pair said the city was beautiful and very clean. They say they felt safe while they were there.

Looking at the pictures they took along the promenade where Thursday night's attack happened, you can see people everywhere; which is why such an attack comes as a shock.

"It just doesn't seem possible that we were just there and the people of Nice so kindly welcomed us into their culture and into their community, and now their world will never be the same and we're devastated," Casey Crowell said.

Cheryl said she had another friend staying in Nice and just found out on Friday morning that she had left Thursday before the attack.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.