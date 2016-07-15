Recovering addict hopes government funding comes to rehab centers

With thousands of Americans dying from Opioid or Heroin overdoses each year, Congress is taking a stand to try to provide more help.

Lawmakers agreed to put funding in rehab centers to help those who look for assistance.

The bill is currently on President Barack Obama's desk and he's expected to sign it, but one recovering addict I spoke with says people can't wait any longer and it's time to get people the help they need.

Scott Thomas is a recovering drug and alcohol addict who works here at Mission Missouri as he receives treatment.

"It's out of control and they got to do something about it now," Thomas said. "I mean this is serious and it's affecting people we know. There's really nowhere else to go for people like me except for this place right here."

Researchers call opioid addiction one of the leading causes of death in America.

More than 47,000 people died last year alone with countless others going to places like Mission Missouri searching for help.

"Without the classes and the funding, places like this wouldn't be here!" Thomas said.

With a huge push from Congress, there's a measure sitting on President Obama's desk to help fund rehab centers.

Lawmakers hope the extra money will allow rehabilitation centers to hire more nurses and physicians to help with recovery.

Thomas said the extra help is needed.

"We need more, we need to have that ability so that we can reach out more and more because there's so many other guys out there right now that's trying to get into a place like this," he said.

But no matter how long it takes, Thomas is just happy others like him will soon be able to start their recovery journeys.

"The possibility is endless," he said. "In my view I can't even see the top I mean we can keep on going, It's all good!"

If you or anyone you know are suffering from addiction, contact Mission Missouri at 573-481-0505.

