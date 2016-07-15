New Hamburg, MO annual picnic kicks off

The annual picnic in New Hamburg, Missouri kicked off on Friday, July 15 and lasts through Saturday.

There was lots of food and fun for kids and adults.

This year's picnic featured a cornhole tournament.

On Saturday, July 16, is the Heartland Talent Contest and horseshoe tournament.

You can also check out all kinds of antique tractors.

